Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GSP Crop Science reports Rs 5 cr net loss in Q3 FY26

GSP Crop Science reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 5.37 crore in Q3 FY26, compared to a net loss of Rs 5.82 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations declined 2% year-on-year to Rs 270.35 crore for the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

The company reported a pre-tax loss of Rs 3.18 crore in Q3 FY26, compared to a pre-tax loss of Rs 11.04 crore in the same quarter last year. Exceptional items during the quarter stood at Rs 4.51 crore.

On a nine-month basis, the companys consolidated net profit rose 27.4% to Rs 77.42 crore on a 13.8% increase in total revenue to Rs 1,114.64 crore in 9M FY26 compared to 9M FY25.

GSP Crop Science are a research-driven agrochemical company, specializing in the development and manufacturing of insecticides, herbicides, fungicides and plant growth regulators in India.

The counter slipped 1.37% to Rs 384.80 on the BSE.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 13 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

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