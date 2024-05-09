GSPL Q4 PAT rises 16% YoY to Rs 261 cr

Gujarat State Petronet (GSPL) reported 16.4% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 261.13 crore on 14.4% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 506.81 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.

The companys revenue from gas transportation was at Rs 501.11 crore (up 18.88% YoY) while that from electricity sales was Rs 5.70 crore (up 4.4% YoY) during the quarter.

Profit before tax during the quarter stood at Rs 357.08 crore, registering a growth of 21.84% on YoY basis.

The company's Q4 transmission volume was 33.37 mmscmd (million metric standard cubic metres per day), up 33.05% YoY.

On full year basis, the companys net profit jumped 35.95% to Rs 1284.64 crore on 15.31% rise in revenue to Rs 2,031.54 crore in FY24 over FY23.

Meanwhile, the firms board recommended a dividend of Rs 5 per equity share for the financial year 2023-24.

Gujarat State Petronet's primary business objective is to connect various supply sources and users of natural gas in Gujarat through its gas pipeline network. GSPL is the leader in natural gas transmission business in Gujarat and is the second-largest natural gas transmission player in India.

The scirp declined 0.90% to currently trade at Rs 290.80 on the BSE.

