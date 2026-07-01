Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GST collections move up around 14% on year
Indias gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections moved up around 14 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,94,812 crore in June. Gross domestic GST revenue stood at Rs 1,34,774 crore, up 6.5 per cent from a year ago. GST collections from imports edged up 34.6 per cent to Rs 60,038 crore. After accounting for refunds, the governments net GST revenue rose 11.2 per cent to Rs 1,62,377 crore in June.

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First Published: Jul 01 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

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