GST Council Notifies Several Measures, Recommends Uniform Rate Of 12% On All Milk Cans

The GST Council has announced several measures in its 53rd meeting held on Saturday, June 22, 2024. The meeting offered inputs on tax amendments, Aadhaar biometric integration, and exemptions in railway services. The services provided by Indian Railways like platform tickets are now exempted from GST. GST Council recommends a uniform rate of 12% on all milk cans. Waiver of interest on penalties on tax demand notice recommended. The council recommended Rs 20 lakh limit for filing of appeal by Tax Authorities before Appellate Tribunal, Rs Rs 1 crore for HC and Rs 2 crore for SC. GST Council approved to rollout Pan India based biometric Aadhaar based GST Verification. Help to weed out fraudulent claims, etc. The council exempts services by way of hostel accommodation outside educational institutions to tune of Rs 20,000 per person per month. The GST rate on various types of carton boxes was reduced from 18% to 12%.

