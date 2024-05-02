Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GST Revenue Collection Highest Ever In April At Rs 2.10 Lakh Crore

GST Revenue Collection Highest Ever In April At Rs 2.10 Lakh Crore

Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 9:09 AM IST
The Gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections hit a record high in April 2024 at ₹2.10 lakh crore. This represents a significant 12.4% year-on-year growth, driven by a strong increase in domestic transactions (up 13.4%) and imports (up 8.3%). After accounting for refunds, the net GST revenue for April 2024 stands at ₹1.92 lakh crore, reflecting an impressive 15.5% growth compared to the same period last year.

In the month of April, 2024, the central government settled ₹50,307 crore to CGST and ₹41,600 crore to SGST from the IGST collected. This translates to a total revenue of ₹94,153 crore for CGST and ₹95,138 crore for SGST for April, 2024 after regular settlement.

First Published: May 02 2024 | 8:21 AM IST

