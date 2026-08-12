GTL standalone net profit rises 1965.26% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 7.70% to Rs 60.02 croreNet profit of GTL rose 1965.26% to Rs 322.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 15.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 7.70% to Rs 60.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 55.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales60.0255.73 8 OPM %-3.2328.32 -PBDT-11.109.31 PL PBT-12.127.61 PL NP322.1815.60 1965
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