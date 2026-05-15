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GTL standalone net profit rises 5333.10% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 15 2026 | 9:08 AM IST
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Sales decline 16.67% to Rs 58.25 crore

Net profit of GTL rose 5333.10% to Rs 609.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 16.67% to Rs 58.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 69.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 582.55 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 8.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 11.62% to Rs 224.37 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 253.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales58.2569.90 -17 224.37253.88 -12 OPM %-43.6949.91 --9.8625.40 - PBDT-33.7427.25 PL -55.8236.99 PL PBT-35.7924.51 PL -63.2425.42 PL NP609.0511.21 5333 582.55-8.38 LP

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First Published: May 15 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

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