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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GTN Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.89 crore in the June 2026 quarter

GTN Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.89 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 5:04 PM IST
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Sales rise 15.03% to Rs 44.38 crore

Net Loss of GTN Industries reported to Rs 0.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 2.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 15.03% to Rs 44.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 38.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales44.3838.58 15 OPM %2.14-2.13 -PBDT0.04-1.14 LP PBT-0.95-2.09 55 NP-0.89-2.02 56

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

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