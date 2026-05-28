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GTN Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.91 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 6:01 PM IST
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Sales decline 7.72% to Rs 37.91 crore

Net Loss of GTN Industries reported to Rs 4.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 7.72% to Rs 37.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 41.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 10.72 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 4.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.92% to Rs 160.56 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 172.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales37.9141.08 -8 160.56172.50 -7 OPM %-13.082.14 --4.211.04 - PBDT-5.61-0.52 -979 -8.79-1.68 -423 PBT-6.81-1.45 -370 -12.86-5.46 -136 NP-4.91-1.60 -207 -10.72-4.65 -131

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 6:01 PM IST

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