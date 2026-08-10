GTN Textiles consolidated net profit declines 77.42% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 466.67% to Rs 7.31 croreNet profit of GTN Textiles declined 77.42% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 466.67% to Rs 7.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales7.311.29 467 OPM %-3.42-10.08 -PBDT0.35-0.13 LP PBT0.35-0.13 LP NP0.351.55 -77
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