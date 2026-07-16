GTPL Hathway consolidated net profit declines 78.03% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 12.36% to Rs 1015.41 crore

Net profit of GTPL Hathway declined 78.03% to Rs 2.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 12.36% to Rs 1015.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 903.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1015.41903.7010.3111.8299.62103.642.8812.222.3210.56

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