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GTPL Hathway consolidated net profit declines 78.03% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 16 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
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Sales rise 12.36% to Rs 1015.41 crore

Net profit of GTPL Hathway declined 78.03% to Rs 2.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 12.36% to Rs 1015.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 903.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1015.41903.70 12 OPM %10.3111.82 -PBDT99.62103.64 -4 PBT2.8812.22 -76 NP2.3210.56 -78

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First Published: Jul 16 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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