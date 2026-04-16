Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GTPL Hathway reports consolidated net loss of Rs 15.02 crore in the March 2026 quarter

GTPL Hathway reports consolidated net loss of Rs 15.02 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Apr 16 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales rise 3.69% to Rs 923.84 crore

Net loss of GTPL Hathway reported to Rs 15.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 10.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.69% to Rs 923.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 890.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 67.09% to Rs 15.76 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 47.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.96% to Rs 3719.22 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3477.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales923.84890.99 4 3719.223477.20 7 OPM %8.7111.82 -10.8912.44 - PBDT80.06104.93 -24 394.41433.02 -9 PBT-19.9611.27 PL 18.2964.25 -72 NP-15.0210.64 PL 15.7647.89 -67

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First Published: Apr 16 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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