GTPL Hathway tanked 3.80% to Rs 68.88 after the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 15.01 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with a net profit of Rs 10.64 crore posted in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from operations rose 3.68% year-on-year to Rs 923.84 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

The company reported a loss before tax of Rs 20.42 crore in Q4 FY26, compared to a profit before tax of Rs 11.15 crore in Q4 FY25.

EBITDA stood at Rs 90.8 crore in Q4 March 2026, down 20.62% from Rs 114.4 crore in Q4 March 2025. The EBITDA margin declined to 9.7% in Q4 FY26 from 12.7% in Q4 FY25.

In the Digital Cable TV segment, active subscribers stood at 0.94 crore as of 31 March 2026, while paying subscribers were at 0.87 crore. Subscription revenue from Cable TV came in at Rs 285 crore for Q4 FY26. GTPL Infinity, the companys HITS platform, is a satellite-based service enabling nationwide television signal distribution. It is supported by one of the worlds largest C-band teleport facilities located in Ahmedabad and is designed for scalable, cost-efficient, and high-quality content delivery. In the Broadband segment, the company added 15,000 subscribers year-on-year, taking the total base to 0.106 crore. Broadband revenue rose 3% year-on-year to Rs 139.4 crore in Q4 FY26 and stood at Rs 558 crore for FY26, marking a 2% annual increase. Homepass as of March 31, 2026, stood at 0.595 crore, of which around 75% is available for FTTX conversion.

Broadband ARPU stood at Rs 465 per month per subscriber, while average data consumption per user increased 10% year-on-year to 436 GB per month in Q4 FY26. Anirudhsinh Jadeja, managing director (MD), GTPL Hathway, said, I am pleased to share that the company delivered a stable and consistent performance during Q4 FY26 across both Cable TV and Broadband segments, reflecting the strength of our operating model and our ability to navigate a dynamic and competitive environment. Our focus continues to be on enhancing customer experience and driving deeper engagement. We are actively expanding our service portfolio beyond traditional Cable TV and Broadband by integrating value-added offerings such as OTT, Gaming, and TV Everywhere, available in both standalone and bundled formats.

This approach is aligned with evolving consumer preferences and is expected to support long-term customer retention and revenue growth. A key milestone during the financial year was the launch of GTPL Infinity, our HITS platform. Supported by one of the worlds largest C-Band teleports in Ahmedabad, the platform enables seamless nationwide distribution of nearly 800 channels with high reliability. It provides our partners with the ability to commence operations within 24 hours, optimise costs, and create new growth opportunities, thereby strengthening our distribution ecosystem. Looking ahead, the upcoming financial year will be an important phase as we are committed to enhance our TV distribution capabilities by leveraging the potential of newly launched platform & increase our Broadband penetration in key markets.