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GTV Engineering standalone net profit declines 27.67% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 20 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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Sales rise 42.74% to Rs 31.96 crore

Net profit of GTV Engineering declined 27.67% to Rs 3.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 42.74% to Rs 31.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 22.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 28.69% to Rs 14.22 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.22% to Rs 101.52 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 102.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales31.9622.39 43 101.52102.77 -1 OPM %12.3628.41 -18.0915.73 - PBDT4.336.23 -30 20.1016.07 25 PBT4.096.03 -32 19.2115.22 26 NP3.114.30 -28 14.2211.05 29

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First Published: May 20 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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