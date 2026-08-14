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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GTV Engineering standalone net profit rises 91.83% in the June 2026 quarter

GTV Engineering standalone net profit rises 91.83% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 6:16 PM IST
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Sales rise 79.64% to Rs 29.64 crore

Net profit of GTV Engineering rose 91.83% to Rs 3.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 79.64% to Rs 29.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 16.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales29.6416.50 80 OPM %17.8117.64 -PBDT5.552.98 86 PBT5.302.77 91 NP3.992.08 92

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 6:16 PM IST

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