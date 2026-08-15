Gufic BioSciences consolidated net profit rises 70.70% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 16.58% to Rs 260.82 croreNet profit of Gufic BioSciences rose 70.70% to Rs 22.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 13.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 16.58% to Rs 260.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 223.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales260.82223.72 17 OPM %17.8714.88 -PBDT37.7524.99 51 PBT30.0417.27 74 NP22.3113.07 71
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