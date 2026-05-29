Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 69.84% in the March 2026 quarter

Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 69.84% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 5:59 PM IST
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Sales rise 4.63% to Rs 1125.31 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals rose 69.84% to Rs 14.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.63% to Rs 1125.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1075.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.41 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 65.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.00% to Rs 4358.08 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4072.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1125.311075.47 5 4358.084072.91 7 OPM %9.779.41 -8.766.86 - PBDT119.87107.43 12 435.20321.08 36 PBT15.3710.19 51 20.72-71.22 LP NP14.988.82 70 -2.41-65.12 96

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 5:58 PM IST

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