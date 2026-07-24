Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals reports consolidated net profit of Rs 54.98 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 12.65% to Rs 1244.91 croreNet profit of Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals reported to Rs 54.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 13.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 12.65% to Rs 1244.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1105.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1244.911105.12 13 OPM %17.818.60 -PBDT214.7589.85 139 PBT111.62-12.02 LP NP54.98-13.78 LP
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