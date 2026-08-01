Gujarat Ambuja Exports consolidated net profit rises 171.87% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 23.47% to Rs 1594.22 croreNet profit of Gujarat Ambuja Exports rose 171.87% to Rs 176.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 65.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 23.47% to Rs 1594.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1291.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1594.221291.23 23 OPM %14.557.46 -PBDT268.60121.16 122 PBT235.2885.67 175 NP176.7765.02 172
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content