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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gujarat Ambuja Exports consolidated net profit rises 171.87% in the June 2026 quarter

Gujarat Ambuja Exports consolidated net profit rises 171.87% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 01 2026 | 4:50 PM IST
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Sales rise 23.47% to Rs 1594.22 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Ambuja Exports rose 171.87% to Rs 176.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 65.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 23.47% to Rs 1594.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1291.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1594.221291.23 23 OPM %14.557.46 -PBDT268.60121.16 122 PBT235.2885.67 175 NP176.7765.02 172

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First Published: Aug 01 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

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