Gujarat Ambuja Exports consolidated net profit rises 324.20% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 15.78% to Rs 1466.51 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Ambuja Exports rose 324.20% to Rs 135.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 31.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.78% to Rs 1466.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1266.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 22.04% to Rs 304.28 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 249.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 24.20% to Rs 5728.60 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4612.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.