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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gujarat Apollo Industries consolidated net profit declines 29.57% in the June 2026 quarter

Gujarat Apollo Industries consolidated net profit declines 29.57% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 10:40 AM IST
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Sales decline 9.93% to Rs 9.98 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Apollo Industries declined 29.57% to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 9.93% to Rs 9.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 11.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales9.9811.08 -10 OPM %-34.47-21.03 -PBDT3.073.10 -1 PBT1.651.69 -2 NP0.811.15 -30

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 10:40 AM IST

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