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Gujarat Apollo Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.83 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:50 AM IST
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Sales decline 24.25% to Rs 12.84 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Apollo Industries reported to Rs 1.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 8.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 24.25% to Rs 12.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 154.27% to Rs 5.95 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 27.51% to Rs 52.98 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 41.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales12.8416.95 -24 52.9841.55 28 OPM %-16.82-50.44 --20.31-32.97 - PBDT2.66-4.35 LP 11.9011.29 5 PBT1.32-5.98 LP 6.286.15 2 NP1.83-8.76 LP 5.952.34 154

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

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