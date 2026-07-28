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Gujarat Containers standalone net profit rises 125.15% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 28 2026 | 2:16 PM IST
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Sales rise 31.66% to Rs 46.58 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Containers rose 125.15% to Rs 3.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 31.66% to Rs 46.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 35.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales46.5835.38 32 OPM %12.288.76 -PBDT5.522.72 103 PBT5.052.22 127 NP3.761.67 125

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First Published: Jul 28 2026 | 2:16 PM IST

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