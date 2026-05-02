Gujarat Containers standalone net profit rises 40.96% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 1.32% to Rs 36.90 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Containers rose 40.96% to Rs 2.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.32% to Rs 36.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 36.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 10.88% to Rs 7.37 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 3.94% to Rs 145.96 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 151.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.