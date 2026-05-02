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Gujarat Containers standalone net profit rises 40.96% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 02 2026 | 3:50 PM IST
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Sales rise 1.32% to Rs 36.90 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Containers rose 40.96% to Rs 2.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.32% to Rs 36.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 36.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 10.88% to Rs 7.37 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 3.94% to Rs 145.96 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 151.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales36.9036.42 1 145.96151.95 -4 OPM %10.308.73 -8.819.77 - PBDT3.652.74 33 11.8413.08 -9 PBT3.162.25 40 9.8811.20 -12 NP2.341.66 41 7.378.27 -11

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First Published: May 02 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

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