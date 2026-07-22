Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gujarat Cotex standalone net profit declines 60.98% in the June 2026 quarter

Gujarat Cotex standalone net profit declines 60.98% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 22 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 30.94% to Rs 6.39 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Cotex declined 60.98% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 30.94% to Rs 6.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales6.394.88 31 OPM %2.668.20 -PBDT0.160.41 -61 PBT0.160.41 -61 NP0.160.41 -61

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

AAVAS Financiers standalone net profit rises 23.01% in the June 2026 quarter

Hatsun Agro Product standalone net profit declines 9.72% in the June 2026 quarter

Hindusthan Insulators & Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 36.62 crore in the June 2026 quarter

MPS consolidated net profit rises 42.99% in the June 2026 quarter

Ingersoll-Rand India announces chairman transition

First Published: Jul 22 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story