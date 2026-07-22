Gujarat Cotex standalone net profit declines 60.98% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 30.94% to Rs 6.39 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Cotex declined 60.98% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 30.94% to Rs 6.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.6.394.882.668.200.160.410.160.410.160.41

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