Gujarat Craft Industries standalone net profit declines 85.71% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 7.68% to Rs 43.89 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Craft Industries declined 85.71% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 7.68% to Rs 43.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 47.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.43.8947.546.047.031.691.950.080.660.060.42

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