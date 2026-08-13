Gujarat Craft Industries standalone net profit declines 85.71% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 7.68% to Rs 43.89 croreNet profit of Gujarat Craft Industries declined 85.71% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 7.68% to Rs 43.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 47.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales43.8947.54 -8 OPM %6.047.03 -PBDT1.691.95 -13 PBT0.080.66 -88 NP0.060.42 -86
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