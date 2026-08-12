Gujarat Energy consolidated net profit rises 69.80% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 63.12% to Rs 9544.98 croreNet profit of Gujarat Energy rose 69.80% to Rs 999.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 588.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 63.12% to Rs 9544.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5851.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales9544.985851.36 63 OPM %14.4614.30 -PBDT1537.76948.32 62 PBT1337.11728.26 84 NP999.23588.49 70
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