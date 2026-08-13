Gujarat Fluorochemicals rose 4.48% to Rs 4,770.20 after the company reported strong financial performance for Q1 FY27.

On a consolidated basis, adjusted net profit increased 21.43% YoY and 110.98% QoQ to Rs 221 crore in Q1 FY27. Net sales increased 23.97% YoY and 16% QoQ to Rs 1,588 crore.

EBITDA increased 24% YoY to Rs 428 crore in Q1 FY27. EBITDA margin stood at 26.9%, up 10 bps YoY.

Profit before tax increased 25.51% YoY and 81.29% QoQ to Rs 310 crore in Q1 FY27.

Total expenditure increased 22.88% YoY and 8.98% QoQ to Rs 1,262 crore. Raw material consumed increased 24.14% YoY to Rs 504 crore. Employee expenses increased 38.68% YoY to Rs 147 crore. Interest expense declined 13.33% YoY to Rs 26 crore. Depreciation increased 13.33% YoY to Rs 102 crore. Tax expense increased 23.44% YoY to Rs 79 crore, while deferred tax stood at Rs 12 crore compared with Rs 1 crore in Q1 FY26.

Chemical segment revenue increased 23% YoY to Rs 1,574 crore in Q1 FY27, while segment EBITDA increased 29% YoY to Rs 458 crore, largely driven by R32 and fluoropolymers. EBITDA margin rose 146 bps to 29% in Q1 FY27. Gujarat Fluorochemicals is a leading global manufacturer of fluorine-based products. It operates advanced manufacturing facilities in Gujarat, complemented by a fully owned captive fluorspar mine in Morocco to ensure consistent raw material availability. The companys diverse offerings encompass fluoropolymers such as PTFE, PVDF, and FKM, in addition to fluoro-specialty chemicals, refrigerants, and industrial chemicals. These products serve a wide array of industries, including pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, and automotive.