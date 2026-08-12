Gujarat Fluorochemicals consolidated net profit rises 21.43% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 23.97% to Rs 1588.00 croreNet profit of Gujarat Fluorochemicals rose 21.43% to Rs 221.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 182.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 23.97% to Rs 1588.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1281.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1588.001281.00 24 OPM %26.8326.85 -PBDT412.00337.00 22 PBT310.00247.00 26 NP221.00182.00 21
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