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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gujarat Fluorochemicals consolidated net profit rises 21.43% in the June 2026 quarter

Gujarat Fluorochemicals consolidated net profit rises 21.43% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 4:20 PM IST
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Sales rise 23.97% to Rs 1588.00 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Fluorochemicals rose 21.43% to Rs 221.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 182.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 23.97% to Rs 1588.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1281.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1588.001281.00 24 OPM %26.8326.85 -PBDT412.00337.00 22 PBT310.00247.00 26 NP221.00182.00 21

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 4:20 PM IST

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