Gujarat Gas consolidated net profit declines 40.52% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 6.64% to Rs 3929.10 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Gas declined 40.52% to Rs 221.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 371.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 6.64% to Rs 3929.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 3684.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.3929.103684.2910.2015.81417.18606.98297.11497.71221.02371.57

