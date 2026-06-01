Gujarat Gas consolidated net profit declines 47.27% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 41.20% to Rs 5791.85 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Gas declined 47.27% to Rs 151.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 287.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 41.20% to Rs 5791.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4102.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 46.09% to Rs 1677.58 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1148.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 43.23% to Rs 23614.44 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 16486.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.