Gujarat Gas Ltd is quoting at Rs 359.2, down 0.76% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock rose for a third straight session today in last one year as compared to a 3.88% up 0.94%. in NIFTY and a 10.37% up 14.18% in the Nifty Energy index.

Gujarat Gas Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 359.2, down 0.76% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.91% on the day, quoting at 23796.6. The Sensex is at 76835.93, up 1.01%.Gujarat Gas Ltd has eased around 11.95% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Gujarat Gas Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.11% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35980.8, up 0.41% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.49 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 23.98 lakh shares in last one month.