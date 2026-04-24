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Gujarat Hotels standalone net profit declines 6.55% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Apr 24 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
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Sales rise 23.66% to Rs 1.62 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Hotels declined 6.55% to Rs 1.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 23.66% to Rs 1.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 6.79% to Rs 5.66 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.68% to Rs 4.62 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1.621.31 24 4.624.10 13 OPM %90.7490.84 -88.5389.02 - PBDT2.032.11 -4 7.196.99 3 PBT2.022.10 -4 7.146.94 3 NP1.571.68 -7 5.665.30 7

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First Published: Apr 24 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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