Gujarat Hotels standalone net profit declines 6.55% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 23.66% to Rs 1.62 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Hotels declined 6.55% to Rs 1.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 23.66% to Rs 1.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 6.79% to Rs 5.66 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.68% to Rs 4.62 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.