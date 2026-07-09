Gujarat Hotels standalone net profit rises 5.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 17.28% to Rs 0.95 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Hotels rose 5.00% to Rs 1.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 17.28% to Rs 0.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.950.8186.3283.951.851.741.841.731.471.40

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