Gujarat Hotels standalone net profit rises 5.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 17.28% to Rs 0.95 croreNet profit of Gujarat Hotels rose 5.00% to Rs 1.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 17.28% to Rs 0.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.950.81 17 OPM %86.3283.95 -PBDT1.851.74 6 PBT1.841.73 6 NP1.471.40 5
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