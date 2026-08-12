Gujarat Industries Power Co standalone net profit rises 174.75% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 34.39% to Rs 499.28 croreNet profit of Gujarat Industries Power Co rose 174.75% to Rs 157.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 57.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 34.39% to Rs 499.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 371.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales499.28371.52 34 OPM %48.4030.33 -PBDT302.58125.07 142 PBT211.1879.33 166 NP157.9057.47 175
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