Gujarat Inject Kerala gains after securing Rs 14 crore solar panel order

Gujarat Inject Kerala jumped 4.49% to Rs 119.85 after the company announced that it had secured a purchase order worth Rs 14.49 crore from Deon Energy for the supply of 16,129 units of 620WP solar panels.

The order includes arranging and delivering the modules at the required project sites and is scheduled to be executed by June 2026. The company stated that the contract is not a related-party transaction and that neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in the award.

Gujarat Inject Kerala, originally established as a joint-sector venture to manufacture intravenous fluids, is now primarily engaged in the trading of goods. The company is promoted by Gujarat Inject Limited and the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation.