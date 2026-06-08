Gujarat Inject Kerala hits the roof after securing Rs 1-cr solar module order

Gujarat Inject Kerala hit an upper circuit of 5% to Rs 119.90 after the company announced that it had received a purchase order worth approximately Rs 1.07 crore from Ottire Lifestyle.

The order is for the supply of 1,334 units of 600Wp solar PV modules and is scheduled to be executed by June 2026.

The company clarified that the transaction does not qualify as a related-party transaction and that neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in the contract.

Gujarat Inject (Kerala) was initially a joint-sector venture to manufacture intravenous fluids but now primarily engaged in the trading of goods. The company, promoted by Gujarat Inject Limited and the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation, transitioned from pharmaceutical production to textile trading, focusing on integrity and stakeholder responsibility.