Gujarat Inject (Kerala) standalone net profit rises 1685.71% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 414.46% to Rs 12.45 croreNet profit of Gujarat Inject (Kerala) rose 1685.71% to Rs 1.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 414.46% to Rs 12.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales12.452.42 414 OPM %13.573.72 -PBDT1.690.09 1778 PBT1.690.09 1778 NP1.250.07 1686
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