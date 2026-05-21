Gujarat Inject (Kerala) standalone net profit rises 2242.86% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 624.06% to Rs 30.70 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Inject (Kerala) rose 2242.86% to Rs 1.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 624.06% to Rs 30.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 77.45% to Rs 1.81 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 90.66% to Rs 36.32 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 19.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.