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Gujarat Inject (Kerala) standalone net profit rises 2242.86% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 9:12 AM IST
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Sales rise 624.06% to Rs 30.70 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Inject (Kerala) rose 2242.86% to Rs 1.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 624.06% to Rs 30.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 77.45% to Rs 1.81 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 90.66% to Rs 36.32 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 19.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales30.704.24 624 36.3219.05 91 OPM %7.392.12 -6.335.67 - PBDT2.270.10 2170 2.501.26 98 PBT2.270.10 2170 2.501.26 98 NP1.640.07 2243 1.811.02 77

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First Published: May 21 2026 | 9:12 AM IST

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