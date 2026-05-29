Gujarat Intrux standalone net profit declines 23.26% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 11.89% to Rs 18.91 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Intrux declined 23.26% to Rs 1.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.89% to Rs 18.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 2.64% to Rs 10.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.23% to Rs 68.76 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 65.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.