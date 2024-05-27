Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gujarat Intrux standalone net profit rises 78.10% in the March 2024 quarter

Gujarat Intrux standalone net profit rises 78.10% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 4:51 PM IST
Sales rise 16.25% to Rs 14.88 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Intrux rose 78.10% to Rs 1.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.25% to Rs 14.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 29.09% to Rs 7.41 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.20% to Rs 57.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 51.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales14.8812.80 16 57.2051.44 11 OPM %15.6612.34 -17.7416.17 - PBDT2.761.85 49 11.579.19 26 PBT2.401.47 63 10.157.65 33 NP1.871.05 78 7.415.74 29

First Published: May 27 2024 | 3:29 PM IST

