Gujarat Intrux standalone net profit rises 9.74% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 7.98% to Rs 14.07 croreNet profit of Gujarat Intrux rose 9.74% to Rs 2.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 7.98% to Rs 14.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 13.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales14.0713.03 8 OPM %19.4018.42 -PBDT3.182.91 9 PBT2.802.58 9 NP2.141.95 10
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