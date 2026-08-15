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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gujarat Kidney & Super Speciality consolidated net profit rises 7.02% in the June 2026 quarter

Gujarat Kidney & Super Speciality consolidated net profit rises 7.02% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 10:25 AM IST
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Sales rise 124.71% to Rs 34.29 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Kidney & Super Speciality rose 7.02% to Rs 5.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 124.71% to Rs 34.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 15.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales34.2915.26 125 OPM %24.4456.49 -PBDT8.408.45 -1 PBT6.967.49 -7 NP5.184.84 7

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 10:25 AM IST

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