Gujarat Kidney & Super Speciality consolidated net profit rises 7.02% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 124.71% to Rs 34.29 croreNet profit of Gujarat Kidney & Super Speciality rose 7.02% to Rs 5.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 124.71% to Rs 34.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 15.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales34.2915.26 125 OPM %24.4456.49 -PBDT8.408.45 -1 PBT6.967.49 -7 NP5.184.84 7
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