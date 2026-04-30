Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gujarat Lease Financing standalone net profit rises 20.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Gujarat Lease Financing standalone net profit rises 20.00% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Apr 30 2026 | 2:50 PM IST
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Reported sales nil

Net profit of Gujarat Lease Financing rose 20.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2026 and during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 16.67% to Rs 0.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2026 and during the previous year ended March 2025.

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First Published: Apr 30 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

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