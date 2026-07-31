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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation consolidated net profit declines 0.21% in the June 2026 quarter

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation consolidated net profit declines 0.21% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 31 2026 | 4:16 PM IST
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Sales rise 23.76% to Rs 906.64 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation declined 0.21% to Rs 163.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 163.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 23.76% to Rs 906.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 732.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales906.64732.60 24 OPM %21.0723.09 -PBDT261.00246.33 6 PBT227.67224.33 1 NP163.43163.77 0

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First Published: Jul 31 2026 | 4:16 PM IST

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