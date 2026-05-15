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Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation consolidated net profit declines 14.20% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 15 2026 | 9:14 AM IST
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Sales rise 3.53% to Rs 814.05 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation declined 14.20% to Rs 194.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 226.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.53% to Rs 814.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 786.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 40.72% to Rs 956.67 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 679.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.93% to Rs 2653.38 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2850.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales814.05786.28 4 2653.382850.84 -7 OPM %12.7624.62 -16.7022.37 - PBDT253.39311.71 -19 859.80984.08 -13 PBT204.63285.08 -28 745.09888.71 -16 NP194.09226.22 -14 956.67679.85 41

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First Published: May 15 2026 | 9:13 AM IST

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