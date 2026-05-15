Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation consolidated net profit declines 14.20% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 3.53% to Rs 814.05 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation declined 14.20% to Rs 194.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 226.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.53% to Rs 814.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 786.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 40.72% to Rs 956.67 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 679.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.93% to Rs 2653.38 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2850.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.