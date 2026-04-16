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Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

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Last Updated : Apr 16 2026 | 12:31 PM IST
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Sonata Software Ltd, Firstsource Solutions Ltd, Ashapura Minechem Ltd and NLC India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 April 2026.

Sonata Software Ltd, Firstsource Solutions Ltd, Ashapura Minechem Ltd and NLC India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 April 2026.

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd surged 16.67% to Rs 726.25 at 11:44 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 27.78 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.17 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sonata Software Ltd soared 13.42% to Rs 287.8. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.78 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41735 shares in the past one month.

Firstsource Solutions Ltd spiked 11.96% to Rs 246.7. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 10.81 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 76738 shares in the past one month.

Ashapura Minechem Ltd exploded 11.65% to Rs 605.15. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29445 shares in the past one month.

NLC India Ltd spurt 9.70% to Rs 301.85. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 8.27 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.16 lakh shares in the past one month.

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First Published: Apr 16 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

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