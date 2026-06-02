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Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation to set up Rare Earth Observatory

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Last Updated : Jun 02 2026 | 2:04 PM IST
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In collaboration with University of Cambridge

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC) has entered into a strategic collaboration with the University of Cambridge to establish a dedicated Rare Earth Observatory at GMDC's International Centre of Excellence in Mining.

Deploying Artificial Intelligence, the Observatory will deliver a first-of-its-kind interactive intelligence platform that tracks the complete Rare Earth Elements (REE) value chain in real time from mine to magnet covering price movements, processing capacity, supply disruptions and geopolitical risk across global REE supply chains.

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First Published: Jun 02 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

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