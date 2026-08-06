Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 275.90% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 39.79% to Rs 2238.00 croreNet profit of Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals rose 275.90% to Rs 312.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 83.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 39.79% to Rs 2238.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1601.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2238.001601.00 40 OPM %17.561.94 -PBDT492.00179.00 175 PBT416.00105.00 296 NP312.0083.00 276
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