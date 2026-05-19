Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 87.68% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 7.45% to Rs 2208.00 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals rose 87.68% to Rs 396.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 211.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.45% to Rs 2208.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2055.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 35.34% to Rs 808.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 597.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.51% to Rs 7773.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7892.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.